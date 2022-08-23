UrduPoint.com

NPT Parties Urge DPRK To Return To NPT, Apply IAEA Safeguards To Nuke Activities - Draft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 09:12 PM

NPT Parties Urge DPRK to Return to NPT, Apply IAEA Safeguards to Nuke Activities - Draft

Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) urge North Korea to return to the NPT and apply International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards to its nuclear activities, according to the final draft document of the Review Conference on the NPT

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) urge North Korea to return to the NPT and apply International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards to its nuclear activities, according to the final draft document of the Review Conference on the NPT.

"Recalling that the DPRK cannot have the status of a nuclear-weapon state pursuant to the NPT, the Conference calls on it to return without delay to the NPT and to the application of IAEA safeguards on all of its nuclear activities," the document said.

This document is the first final draft which was sent to the state parties, and is likely to be amended.

