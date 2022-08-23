UrduPoint.com

NPT Parties Urge Russia To Return Control Of Zaporizhzhia NPP To Ukraine - Draft

Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) have urged Russia to hand back control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine, according to a draft document of the Review Conference on the NPT obtained by Sputnik

"The Conference calls for the restoration of control by the Russian Federation to the competent Ukrainian authorities of the Zaporizhzya nuclear power plant and other relevant facilities and locations in Ukraine in order to ensure their safety and security, as well as the effective implementation of IAEA verification activities under Ukraine's comprehensive safeguards agreement," the document said.

This document is the first "final" draft that was sent to the states who are parties to the NPT and the document is highly likely to get many amendments.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, located on Russian-controlled territory, has recently been targeted by multiple rocket strikes from Ukraine, prompting fears of a possible nuclear accident. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), supported by the United Nations, is trying to assemble a team to inspect the power plant. However, the parties find it hard to reach an agreement on how the mission will get to the area - either through Kiev-controlled territory or through Crimea.

