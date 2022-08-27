NPT Review Conference Came to No Consensus on Document - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Russia declared that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was not able to find consensus, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Igor Vishnevetsky said during remarks at the UN.

"Unfortunately, there is no consensus on this document. There is no consensus because many delegations to our conference do not agree on a whole host of issues, which were reflected in this draft document," Vishnevetsky said on Friday.

Calls made by Russia concerning some provisions of the final document have not been heard, he added.