NPT Review Conference Failed to Adopt Final Document Over Ukrainian Issue - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Participants of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference have failed to adopt a final document primarily over disagreements o n the Ukrainian issue, UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said.

According to the Russian delegation, the draft document was not balanced and some countries had objections concerning its provisions. The United States blamed Russia for the failure to adopt the document.

"I would say that the implication of the Ukrainian war was the biggest reason for this conference now to be able to adopt the consensus document," Nakamitsu said.