NPT Review Conference May Be Postponed to No Later Than April 2021 Amid COVID-19 - UN

The 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) might be postponed to a date no later than April next year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) might be postponed to a date no later than April next year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"In the light of the rapidly evolving situation surrounding the spread of the [COVID-19] virus, the President-Designate, following consultations with the states-parties and the Bureau [of the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the NPT], has written to the states-parties seeking their agreement to postpone the review conference to a later date, as soon as circumstances permit, but no later than April of 2021," Dujarric said.

"We expect a fuller announcement to be made by the end of the week."

The NPT Review Conference was scheduled to take place at the UN headquarters in New York from April 27 to May 22 this year.