NPT Review Conference May Take Place August 2022 - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) may be held in August, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the United Nations decided to postpone the NPT Review Conference planned to be held though January 4-28.

"The conference might take place in August," the source said, noting that an official letter with specific dates has yet to be received.