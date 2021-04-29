UrduPoint.com
NRA Chief Draws Fire For Clumsy Elephant Hunt

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:08 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Already facing legal problems, Wayne LaPierre, the head of the US National Rifle Association, is now facing ridicule for clumsily hunting an elephant in Botswana.

Video of the 2013 hunt was published by The New Yorker and The Trace.

It was taken for an NRA documentary but was never aired, The New Yorker said, "because of concerns that it could turn into a public-relations fiasco." In the video, LaPierre wounds an elephant with his first shot.

He then shoots it three more times at point-blank range but hits it in the wrong place.

A hunting guide finally fires the shot that dispatches the elephant.

The footage also shows LaPierre's wife, Susan, killing an elephant, cutting off its tail and shouting "Victory!" Shannon Watts, founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, tweeted about the video.

"CEO Wayne LaPierre manages to alienate both hunters and gun owners because not only is this inhumane, but he's a horrible shot," Watts said.

Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said it was "sickening to see LaPierre's brutal, clumsy slaughter of this beautiful creature.

"No animal should suffer like this," Sanerib said in a statement.

"Savannah elephants were just declared endangered by international experts, and these intelligent beings certainly shouldn't be used as paper targets by an inept marksman."The NRA filed for bankruptcy in Texas in January of this year after being sued by the New York state attorney general, who accused its leaders of misusing funds.

