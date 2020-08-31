NRA Says US Will Become 'Unrecognizable' if Biden Wins November Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) warns that US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could make the United States "unrecognizable" by destroying Second Amendment rights.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [Democratic vice presidential nominee] have both voiced support for a government-mandated buyback (code for CONFISCATION) of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles," NRA said on Twitter, adding in a separate post that "If Joe Biden wins [in the upcoming November presidential elections], he will destroy our Second Amendment, and America will become unrecognizable.

"

Earlier this month, Biden pledged to ban the sale of automatic weapons to private individuals in the United States for at least a decade if he is elected president.

"Weapons of war have no place in our communities. When I was a senator, I took on the NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons - and as president, I'll ban these weapons again," Biden said on Twitter.

The NRA, which is an influential gun rights advocacy group that was founded in 1871, has been supporting US President Donald Trump and gave $36 million to back his presidential campaign in 2016.