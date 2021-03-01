UrduPoint.com
NRC Chief Egeland Draws Attention To Child Malnutrition Crisis In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

NRC Chief Egeland Draws Attention to Child Malnutrition Crisis in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council charity (NRC) Jan Egeland posted on Monday on his Twitter about catastrophic effects food shortages have on people in Yemen and the worsening of the child malnutrition issue.

"I'm hearing one horrific story after another from mothers at a children's malnutrition ward in Al Jamhuriyah Hospital in northern Yemen. They tell me of food aid stopping and being unable to feed their children as a result. The suffering here is beyond belief," Egeland tweeted.

According to UNICEF, nearly half of all deaths of children under 5 years old are attributed to malnutrition.

Yemen has been ravaged by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. The situation worsened after the Saudi-led coalition started an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2015, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The UN reports that over 24 million of Yemenis, which makes about 80 percent of the country's population, require humanitarian aid, and the number of internally displaced people has topped 3 million.

