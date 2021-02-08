(@FahadShabbir)

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on Monday denounced the "criminal destruction" of its buildings and facilities set up in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region to help those in need

According to satellite imagery received by the NGO, the NRC buildings, along with a school and a health clinic in Hitsaats and Shimelba refugee camps, were damaged and burned down from January 5-8.

"We condemn the criminal destruction of our buildings and facilities that we set up to serve refugees in great need," Secretary General of NRC Jan Egeland said, as cited in a press release, adding that these illegal actions only deepen an already dire crisis for millions of people in the region.

The NGO also urged the Ethiopian government and donor nations to investigate the incident, hold any perpetrators accountable and ensure the protection of humanitarian facilities. The organization also urged all warring parties to respect and protect humanitarian assets.

"This is an unexpected and unacceptable negative development in a country that has for so long been an example of aid facilitation and response," Egeland added.

The two camps in question were home to over 25,000 Eritrean refugees. According to the UN, while 3,000 refugees have been relocated, 20,000 refugees remain missing. The full impact on refugees from the damage of the facilities is still unknown.

Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray has been volatile since early November, when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that more than 58,000 have escaped the country to nearby Sudan since November.