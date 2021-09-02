NRFA claims heavy casualties to Taliban during their Panjshsir offensives, Taliban denies

The Northern Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Thursday claimed heavy casualties to Taliban fighters during their multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj in Panjshir valley but failed each time and bodies of more than forty Taliban were left on the battlefield

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Northern Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Thursday claimed heavy casualties to Taliban fighters during their multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj in Panjshir valley but failed each time and bodies of more than forty Taliban were left on the battlefield.

The Taliban, However, in a statement refuted the NRFA's claim and stated that the resistance forces in Panjshir suffered heavy damages and various of their defence check posts and strategic roads fallen to their fighters.

Taliban claimed Shotul district of Panjshir had fallen to them and their fighters were heading through central highway of Darra district in Panjshir. The Taliban said Panjshir issue would be resolved very soon.

"The enemy has spread rumors that they have entered parts of Panjshir. These are psychological operation (PsyOp) and propaganda. We assure everyone of full control over all the passes and entrances of Panjshir. The enemy made multiple attempts to enter Shotul from Jabul-Saraj, and failed each time. Bodies of more than forty Taliban casualties were left on the battlefield, which were handed over to them through mediation by elders of Gulbahar, in accordance with human rights and the conventions of war," said NRFA Spokesperson Faheem Dashti in a statement issued to media.

He said the enemy had been repelled and no clashes had been reported on that front since Thursday morning.

Reports from hospitals in Kabul tell of mounting number of Taliban wounded who are left untreated because hospital staff have not returned to work since the Taliban's takeover of the capital, he added.

The Spokesperson of NRAF said that an audio message quoting Amir Khan Mottaqi has been posted on social media and national and international media, talking about the end of negotiations and the start of the war.

In this case, he said, two or three points are worth mentioning; First, why the negotiations failed? "We (NRF) sought to resolve the fundamental problems of Afghanistan and the Afghan people through negotiations, while the other side (Taliban) had personal proposals; such as suggesting the presence of the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in the Taliban government or the presence of an envoy, along with Mr.

Ahmad Massoud! Or offering the protection of Ahmad Massoud's property and assets, which Mottaqi also mentioned in the vocal message.

Faheem Dashti said the response of the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan was that we are not looking for personal issues, we are not looking for a position in the government.

Regarding assets, Ahmad Massoud said that he had no personal property in Kabul. His father did not have any personal property in Kabul either, the grand fathers left some stuff in Kabul but that belongs to the heirs.

And another point that Amir Khan Mottaqi pointed out was that the Taliban besieged Panjshir from all four sides, and he threatened us with war and attack. He said the war broke out almost four days ago, on atleast two fronts; the Khawak front, and at the entrance of the Panjshir Valley.

He said tt the same time that Amir Khan Mottaqi was on the phone with Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, he was threatening him with war! And the NRFA's response was that," we are ready! We are ready to defend! Not for the sake of Panjshir, but we are ready to defend Afghanistan, from a geography called Panjshir!" In the last four days, he said, it has been proven to the other side that they cannot resolve this issue through war. On both fronts, the Taliban had over 350 killed, 287 wounded, and 35 others captured.

Some of their equipment and vehicles were also destroyed, claimed NRFA spokesperson.