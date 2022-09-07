NSA Deputy Chief Says Lack of US Readiness to Respond to Adversaries Keeps Him Up at Night

National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director George Barnes said on Wednesday that the lack of preparedness of the United States to respond to actions of foreign adversaries keeps him up at night

"The aspirations of the adversaries, their preparedness for action and our lack of preparedness, still, to respond," Barnes said during an interview when asked what keeps him awake at night, as quoted by a Politico reporter.

However, Barnes also said that the United States' maintains a technological edge over competitors like China or Russia, with other countries attempting to buy or otherwise acquire US advancements.

The NSA is preparing to handle potential threats to the 2022 US presidential election after applying the lessons learned from the 2016 election cycle, Barnes added.