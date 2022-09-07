UrduPoint.com

NSA Deputy Chief Says Lack Of US Readiness To Respond To Adversaries Keeps Him Up At Night

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 11:42 PM

NSA Deputy Chief Says Lack of US Readiness to Respond to Adversaries Keeps Him Up at Night

National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director George Barnes said on Wednesday that the lack of preparedness of the United States to respond to actions of foreign adversaries keeps him up at night

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director George Barnes said on Wednesday that the lack of preparedness of the United States to respond to actions of foreign adversaries keeps him up at night.

"The aspirations of the adversaries, their preparedness for action and our lack of preparedness, still, to respond," Barnes said during an interview when asked what keeps him awake at night, as quoted by a Politico reporter.

However, Barnes also said that the United States' maintains a technological edge over competitors like China or Russia, with other countries attempting to buy or otherwise acquire US advancements.

The NSA is preparing to handle potential threats to the 2022 US presidential election after applying the lessons learned from the 2016 election cycle, Barnes added.

Related Topics

Election Russia China Buy George United States 2016 From

Recent Stories

Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls Israeli Strikes on A ..

Syrian Foreign Ministry Calls Israeli Strikes on Aleppo Airport War Crime

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects BJP leader's statement for 'Akhan ..

Pakistan rejects BJP leader's statement for 'Akhand Bharat'

2 minutes ago
 Norwegian Foreign Ministry Says Consul Using Hate ..

Norwegian Foreign Ministry Says Consul Using Hate Speech Against Russians Quit

2 minutes ago
 UN Flash Appeal to garner global support, alleviat ..

UN Flash Appeal to garner global support, alleviate hardships of flood affectees ..

2 minutes ago
 Khurshid urges world developed nations to help flo ..

Khurshid urges world developed nations to help flood-hit people of Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Western States' Commitment to Ukraine May Begin to ..

Western States' Commitment to Ukraine May Begin to Erode Over Time - US Senator

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.