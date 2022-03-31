NSA Employee Indicted for Sending Top Secret Information Via Email - US Justice Dept.

UrduPoint.com

The US authorities have indicted Mark Robert Unkenholz, an employee of the National Security agency (NSA), on charges of willfully transmitting and retaining secret or top secret defense-related information, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US authorities have indicted Mark Robert Unkenholz, an employee of the National Security agency (NSA), on charges of willfully transmitting and retaining secret or top secret defense-related information, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The indictment alleges that the information Unkenholz transmitted was classified at the Secret and Top Secret/SCI levels and that Unkenholz transmitted the classified information using his personal email address to the other person's private company email addresses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department said Unkenholz willfully transmitted 13 times between February 2018 and June 2020 the restricted information via e-mail to another person who was not entitled to receive it, the release said.

If convicted, Unkenholz faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each of the 13 counts of willful transmission and a maximum prison of ten years for each of the 13 counts of willful retention of the restricted information.

