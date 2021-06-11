NSA-Linked Spying Scandal Softens US Stand on Russia Ahead of G7 Summit - German Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Europe sees signs of US-Russian deescalation ahead of the G7 summit, which may be attributed to the recently resurfaced scandal involving the US National Security Agency (NSA) spying on the allies with the help of Denmark, Anton Friesen, a member of the German parliament's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik.

The G7 leaders will meet at the 47th summit in the UK's Cornwall region from Friday to Sunday. The event will be followed by a NATO get-together and the Russia-US summit, during which Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are expected to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Ukraine and arms control, among other issues.

"As for the issues of Russia and China, the United States is in coordination with the G7, NATO and the EU. In recent weeks, the Biden administration has demonstrated that Washington is ready to soften its position on Russia. This also applies to new sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Germany's interests in this matter were taken seriously by the Biden administration; on the other hand, the scandal around the US spying, with the help of Denmark, on Germany, France and other EU countries, has influenced the Biden administration's position [on Russia]," Friesen of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said.

This past Sunday, the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that the NSA, with the help of Denmark, spied on a number of European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014. On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the scandal did not affect Denmark's credibility in the alliance, stressing that Copenhagen is a valuable ally with a significant contribution to cooperation.

The AfD lawmaker added that Germany and the EU are "interested in [potential] agreements between Biden and Putin," primarily in security and disarmament issues, since "they [the EU] are geopolitically located in a region where any confrontation between the US and Russia will have the most negative consequences."

In an effort to demonstrate goodwill to its European allies, Washington has also toned down its relations with China, according to Friesen.