NSA Refused To Deny Spying On Fox Broadcaster's Private Emails, Texts - Tucker Carlson

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:44 PM

NSA Refused to Deny Spying on Fox Broadcaster's Private Emails, Texts - Tucker Carlson

The National Security Agency (NSA) has refused to deny that it illegally monitored the private emails and texts of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, the broadcaster said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The National Security Agency (NSA) has refused to deny that it illegally monitored the private emails and texts of Fox news commentator Tucker Carlson, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Carlson alleged that the NSA had been monitoring his program's electronic communications and was planning to leak them in an attempt to take his show off the air.

"On Sunday we heard from a whistleblower who warned us that the NSA was reading our email and texts," Carlson said in a morning broadcast. "It was not a delusion, it was entirely real. This person had details from my emails that no one but the recipient could have known."

The NSA issued a statement on Wednesday that refused to deny the allegation, Carlson noted.

"The NSA sent us an entire paragraph of lies written for their lackey's at CNN and MSNBC.

...Tonight's statement from the NSA said, 'Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency.' The question remains did they read my emails and again and again, they refused to say and they refused to say why they can't answer that question," Carlson commented

The behavior of the NSA was completely wrong and illegal, and it threatened to totally destroy democracy in the United States, Carlson warned.

"If we let them continue to do it, democracy can't function with semi-politicized intelligence agencies. It's the end of democracy: Democracy can't function like this. ... The NSA does spy on Americans, millions of Americans and everyone knows this: in Washington, this is considered fine," he said.

The Biden administration had ignored the story because they could not deny it as they knew it was true, Carlson stated.

