NSA Says 'Too Early to Tell' if Russia Responding to Pressure to Crack Down on Ransomware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) It is still too early to say whether Russia is responding to the US pressure to crack down on ransomware, US Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander at the US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, said on Wednesday.

"It's too early to tell" if Russia is responding to the pressure of the Biden administration to crack down on criminal ransomware, Nakasone told the Aspen Security Forum.

"Let's let this play out," he added.