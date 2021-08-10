NSA Watchdog Says Will Review Alleged Targeting of US News Media - Inspector General

National Security Agency (NSA) Inspector General Robert Storch said on Tuesday his office is reviewing reports that the NSA targeted the communications of US news media after FOX News host Tucker Carlson announced that his private emails were spied on

"The National Security Agency Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced that it is conducting a review related to recent allegations that the NSA improperly targeted the communications of a member of the US news media," Storch said in a statement.

The OIG is planning to examine NSA's compliance with applicable legal authorities and policies regarding collection, analysis, reporting activities and whether such actions were based on improper considerations, the statement said.

There is a chance that OIG will also consider additional issues that may arise from the review, the statement added.

On June 28, Carlson said he received information from a whistleblower that the NSA is monitoring his electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show the Tucker Carlson Tonight off the air.