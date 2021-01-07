NSC Director for European and Russian Affairs Ryan Tully Resigns - Reports

Ryan Tully, European and Russian Affairs Senior Director at the US National Security Council, resigned from his position after the recent unrest in Washington, DC, CNN and Bloomberg reported on Thursday

"Ryan Tully... is out," CNN reported.

Tully decided to resign "after yesterday's events at US Capitol," Bloomberg reported.