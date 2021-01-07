UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NSC Director For European And Russian Affairs Ryan Tully Resigns - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:49 PM

NSC Director for European and Russian Affairs Ryan Tully Resigns - Reports

Ryan Tully, European and Russian Affairs Senior Director at the US National Security Council, resigned from his position after the recent unrest in Washington, DC, CNN and Bloomberg reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Ryan Tully, European and Russian Affairs Senior Director at the US National Security Council, resigned from his position after the recent unrest in Washington, DC, CNN and Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

"Ryan Tully... is out," CNN reported.

Tully decided to resign "after yesterday's events at US Capitol," Bloomberg reported.

Related Topics

Russia Washington From

Recent Stories

Parliament best forum for political dialogue on na ..

3 minutes ago

China cancels $28 mn of DR Congo debt to help viru ..

3 minutes ago

PM's advisor meets Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buz ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani says Western democracy 'fragile, vu ..

3 minutes ago

German Firms Bayer, CureVac Strike COVID-19 Vaccin ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of fire incident in fa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.