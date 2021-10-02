UrduPoint.com

NSC Official Visits Colombia, Ecuador On World Development Initiative - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) A senior National Security Council (NSC) official visited the Latin American nations of Colombia, Ecuador and Panama this week to promote the use of advanced technology in developing nations' investment, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday.

"This week, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh led an interagency delegation to Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama to hear directly from a range of Latin American stakeholders to better understand the infrastructure needs within these countries," Horne said in a press release.

Singh was joined by US International Development Finance Corporation Chief Operating Officer (COO) David Marchick, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ricardo Zuniga and officials from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other agencies, Horne said.

"In Colombia, Singh met with President Ivan Duque Marquez and members of his cabinet and met with Ministry of Health representatives to discuss the government's efforts to expand vaccine production capacity. In Ecuador, Singh met with President Guillermo Lasso and key ministers," Horne continued.

In Panama, Singh met with President Laurentino Cortizo and cabinet ministers. He also met with representatives from the Panama Canal Authority and private sector leaders, the NSC spokesperson said.

