Ntamack, Alldritt Start For France In Ireland Six Nations Showdown

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Ntamack, Alldritt start for France in Ireland Six Nations showdown

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt will start for France in this weekend's potential Six Nations title decider at Ireland, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Thursday.

Fly-half Ntamack, 25, makes his first appearance since the first-round win over Wales after missing the defeat to England and victory over Italy with a suspension.

No 8 Alldritt, 27, sat out two training sessions this week due to a groin injury but is included for Saturday's game in Dublin.

A victory for France at Lansdowne Road over top-of-the-table, unbeaten Ireland would open up the race for the Championship before the final round of matches.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Mickael Guillard, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Dorian Aldegheri, Emmanuel Meafou, Hugo Auradou, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lucu

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

iwd/gj

