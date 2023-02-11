nTSI Wins $637Mln Deal to Supply Missile Defense Engineering Support - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The nTSI company has won a $637.1 million Defense Agency contract to advance missile defense system concepts, the US Defense Department announced.

"nTSI, a Joint Venture (in) Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a contract with a total value of $637,123,220 ...(to) support the layered Missile Defense System (MDS) and help advance concepts for future MDS inclusion," the Defense Department announced in a press release on Friday.

Under the contract, nTSI will supply threat systems engineering; advanced technology; directed energy; hypersonic defense engineering; space systems engineering and US-Israeli Cooperative Program engineering to the agency, the release said.

The company will also supply "cybersecurity systems engineering; test analyses and reporting; lethality, hit assessment/kill assessment, and collateral effects and consequence management and concurrent test, training, and operations engineering," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado over the next seven and a half years and is scheduled to be completed in August 2030, according to the release.