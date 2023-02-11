UrduPoint.com

NTSI Wins $637Mln Deal To Supply Missile Defense Engineering Support - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 04:20 AM

nTSI Wins $637Mln Deal to Supply Missile Defense Engineering Support - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The nTSI company has won a $637.1 million Defense Agency contract to advance missile defense system concepts, the US Defense Department announced.

"nTSI, a Joint Venture (in) Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a contract with a total value of $637,123,220 ...(to) support the layered Missile Defense System (MDS) and help advance concepts for future MDS inclusion," the Defense Department announced in a press release on Friday.

Under the contract, nTSI will supply threat systems engineering; advanced technology; directed energy; hypersonic defense engineering; space systems engineering and US-Israeli Cooperative Program engineering to the agency, the release said.

The company will also supply "cybersecurity systems engineering; test analyses and reporting; lethality, hit assessment/kill assessment, and collateral effects and consequence management and concurrent test, training, and operations engineering," the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado over the next seven and a half years and is scheduled to be completed in August 2030, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company Huntsville August Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

4 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

5 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

5 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.