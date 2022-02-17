Nuances in Paris' Remark on Putin-Macron Talk on LPR, DPR Recognition Distorted - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Nuances in the remark of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the Russian and French leaders talks on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics were distorted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Le Drian said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call that the initiative on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region would not be taken into consideration.

"It is also very important here that the nuances here, in the minister's statement, are distorted. And this, in such a sensitive and responsible situation as it is today, is extremely and extremely harmful," Peskov told reporters.

Putin did not tell Macron that the initiative would not be taken into account, but explained that it is just an initiative, not a bill, the spokesman said, providing a transcript of the conversation between the two presidents.

"Putin: We do not have a draft law, there is no draft law, this is an initiative of the Communist Party, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. This is their initiative, and it is not supported by the main ruling party, United Russia, but there is such an initiative," the transcript read.

Paris' statement, in this case, only harms the relations between the countries and may prevent the leaders from talking confidently in the future, he added.