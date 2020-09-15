Nuclear Arms Deal Must Consider US Global Missile Defense Potential - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Any viable nuclear weapons deal should take into account the US global missile defense potential, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said Tuesday.

"The global missile defense system that the US is building is a good example of Washington attempting to get strategic advantage at the expense of other countries' security," Patrushev said at the meeting of secretaries of security councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"Meanwhile, we are strongly committed to the opinion that any viable agreement on missiles and nuclear weapons can only be reached if the US global missile defense system potential is taken into account," Patrushev said.