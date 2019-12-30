UrduPoint.com
Nuclear Deal Dead Unless West Restores Compliance - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:16 PM

Russia will demand from the United States and the European Union to either return to full compliance with the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program or declare the deal dead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia will demand from the United States and the European Union to either return to full compliance with the joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program or declare the deal dead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will demand from our Western partners that they recognize the reality: either the United States and the European Union return to the full implementation of their obligations under the JCPOA, after which Iran, as it has repeatedly said, will restore compliance with those obligations that it has undertaken solely on a voluntary basis this will probably be an ideal solution from the current situation or, if our Western partners are not ready to confirm their respect for international law and the reached agreement, then the JCPOA should be recognized as dead. And then, of course, no obligations will bind anyone," Lavrov said at meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

According to Lavrov, Russia will be ready to think of a way to fix the situation with the agreement that would, above all, suit Iran but also be acceptable to all other JCPOA signatories.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany in 2015. It stipulated that Iran considerably limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

