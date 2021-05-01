Nuclear Deal Talks in Vienna to Continue Next Friday - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on May 7, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on May 7, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

"It was decided that after today's meeting, the delegations will return to the capitals of their respective countries, negotiations will resume next Friday," the ministry posted on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) held an informal meeting with the US delegation in Vienna without the participation of Iran to discuss the full restoration of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The third round of negotiations on the nuclear deal in Vienna began on Tuesday with an official meeting of the JCPOA at the level of political directors. According to the Russian envoy, the participants agreed to make effort to come to an agreement by the end of May.