UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran In Vienna To Resume Next Week - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 11:49 AM

Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week - Russian Envoy

The seventh round of the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume next week after the participants will have consultations in the capitals, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The seventh round of the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume next week after the participants will have consultations in the capitals, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday.

On Monday, another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic for discussion.

"The round is not completed. The seventh round will continue. The participants simply decided to take a technical break, in particular, for consultations in the capitals, to think over how to form the further work," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian official added that when the talks resume next week, the acuteness of the situation will hopefully decrease.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April May 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Swara Bhaskar addresses stereotype questions aroun ..

Swara Bhaskar addresses stereotype questions around adopting child

3 minutes ago
 Langer still has 'nightmares' over Stokes' Heading ..

Langer still has 'nightmares' over Stokes' Headingley exploits

2 minutes ago
 Iran's Desire to Get Guarantees JCPOA Not to Colla ..

Iran's Desire to Get Guarantees JCPOA Not to Collapse Again Justified - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested over 100 suspects in Sialko ..

Punjab police arrested over 100 suspects in Sialkot incident

33 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 7: Multan Sultans to open title defence ag ..

HBL PSL 7: Multan Sultans to open title defence against Karachi Kings

58 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Keeping an eye on Omicron

UAE Press: Keeping an eye on Omicron

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.