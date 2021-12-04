Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The seventh round of the talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume next week after the participants will have consultations in the capitals, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday

On Monday, another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic for discussion.

"The round is not completed. The seventh round will continue. The participants simply decided to take a technical break, in particular, for consultations in the capitals, to think over how to form the further work," Ulyanov told reporters.

The Russian official added that when the talks resume next week, the acuteness of the situation will hopefully decrease.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.