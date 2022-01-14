UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Deal With Iran 'possible': Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Nuclear deal with Iran 'possible': Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that a renewed deal with Iran on curtailing its nuclear programme remained "possible" as talks in Vienna advance in a "better atmosphere."

Brest, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that a renewed deal with Iran on curtailing its nuclear programme remained "possible" as talks in Vienna advance in a "better atmosphere.

""We're arriving at the end of a long process...

there's a better atmosphere since Christmas -- Before Christmas I was very pessimistic. Today I believe reaching an accord is possible," he said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Related Topics

Iran Christmas Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weathe ..

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': inquiry

1 minute ago
 PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, colla ..

PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, collaboration for support of women ..

1 minute ago
 Coutinho won't be rushed into action, says Gerrard ..

Coutinho won't be rushed into action, says Gerrard

1 minute ago
 PM's advisor on OPHRD pays surprise visit to Islam ..

PM's advisor on OPHRD pays surprise visit to Islamabad Airport

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grad ..

Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grade-20

4 minutes ago
 N. Korea Missile Launch Does Not Pose Threat to US ..

N. Korea Missile Launch Does Not Pose Threat to US Personnel - Indo-Pacific Comm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.