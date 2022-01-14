Nuclear deal with Iran 'possible': Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that a renewed deal with Iran on curtailing its nuclear programme remained "possible" as talks in Vienna advance in a "better atmosphere."

""We're arriving at the end of a long process...

there's a better atmosphere since Christmas -- Before Christmas I was very pessimistic. Today I believe reaching an accord is possible," he said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.