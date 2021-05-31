Nuclear Deterrence Among Priorities of Russian Security Strategy - Patrushev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The provisions on maintaining the nuclear deterrence potential and the readiness of the Russian Armed Forces for combat use are reflected in the new version of the Russian national security strategy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The change in the military-political situation, the intensification of military dangers and military threats demanded clarification of the tasks carried out within the framework of the strategic national priority 'Defense of the Country.

' Particular attention is paid to maintaining the potential of nuclear deterrence at a sufficient level and the readiness of the Armed Forces for combat use, maintaining leadership in the development and production of advanced weapons," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Patrushev noted that the updated strategy also pays attention to the "moral-political" and psychological state of servicemen and the preparedness of Russians for military service.