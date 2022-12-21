UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Energy Accounted For 25% Of EU's Total Electricity Production In 2021 - Eurostat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Nuclear Energy Accounted for 25% of EU's Total Electricity Production in 2021 - Eurostat

Nuclear energy accounted for 25% of total electricity production in the European Union in 2021, with France and Germany being the largest producers of nuclear power within the bloc, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Nuclear energy accounted for 25% of total electricity production in the European Union in 2021, with France and Germany being the largest producers of nuclear power within the bloc, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"In 2021, 13 EU Member States with nuclear electricity production generated 731 701 gigawatt hours (GWh) of nuclear electricity (+7% compared with 2020; +48 189 GWh). This accounts for over 25% of the EU's total electricity production," the press release said.

Last year, France accounted for 52% of total nuclear electricity production in the EU, followed by Germany with 9%, Spain with 8% as well as Sweden and Belgium both with 7%, according to Eurostat.

These five countries combined produced over 83% of EU's nuclear electricity.

Over the past years, EU members have been divided on the future of nuclear energy. France has been one of the leading voices in favor of keeping nuclear power plants (NPP) operating and even expanding nuclear infrastructure. At the same time, Germany has long advocated for a gradual nuclear phaseout, first announced in 2011 in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan, planning to unplug all nuclear power plants by the end of 2022. However, due to the ongoing energy crisis, the German government decided to keep its three remaining NPPs running until April 2023.

Related Topics

Electricity Energy Crisis Nuclear France German European Union Germany Fukushima Same Spain Belgium Japan Sweden April All Government

Recent Stories

US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on ..

US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on Mars After 4 Year Mission - N ..

4 minutes ago
 French Christmas train strike provokes fury, trave ..

French Christmas train strike provokes fury, travel woes

4 minutes ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Fuel Demand Jumps Amid ..

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Fuel Demand Jumps Amid Holiday Travel, Package Deliv ..

4 minutes ago
 London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strik ..

London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strike Preventing Police From Doing ..

8 minutes ago
 First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on Mo ..

First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on More Advanced Russian Fuel - Min ..

8 minutes ago
 Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain a ..

Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain ares in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.