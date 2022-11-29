WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Despite concerns, nuclear energy will play an integral role in Canada's green energy transition, according to Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on Monday.

"I am convinced that nuclear energy has to be part of a green transition. The demand of the need for energy is so high and so strong that nuclear energy is and will be absolutely critical," said Freeland when asked by another minister about the role of nuclear energy in Canada's efforts towards a green transition.

Freeland appeared at the House of Commons in front of the Standing Committee on Finance to discuss the Fall Economic Statement.

Recently, Freeland has been publicly vocal about addressing labor shortages and supporting the green energy transition, for which she maintains nuclear energy will be critical.

Freeland provided that "strict regulations and inspections" would be necessary, but stressed that Canada has the natural resources and technology necessary for nuclear energy, and that it could prove integral in meeting Canada's rising energy needs.