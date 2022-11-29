UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Energy "Critical' For Canada's Green Transition - Freeland

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Nuclear Energy "Critical' for Canada's Green Transition - Freeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Despite concerns, nuclear energy will play an integral role in Canada's green energy transition, according to Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland on Monday.

"I am convinced that nuclear energy has to be part of a green transition. The demand of the need for energy is so high and so strong that nuclear energy is and will be absolutely critical," said Freeland when asked by another minister about the role of nuclear energy in Canada's efforts towards a green transition.

Freeland appeared at the House of Commons in front of the Standing Committee on Finance to discuss the Fall Economic Statement.

Recently, Freeland has been publicly vocal about addressing labor shortages and supporting the green energy transition, for which she maintains nuclear energy will be critical.

Freeland provided that "strict regulations and inspections" would be necessary, but stressed that Canada has the natural resources and technology necessary for nuclear energy, and that it could prove integral in meeting Canada's rising energy needs.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Nuclear

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

2 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

3 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

3 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

3 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.