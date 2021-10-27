Nuclear Energy Facilities in Central Russia Faced Cyberattacks - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Nuclear energy facilities in Central Russia became targets of cyberattacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting on security in the Central Federal District, the official pointed to an increase in information security threats, including those related to activities of foreign intelligence and cybercriminals aimed at detecting vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to protected resources.

"So, over the past three years, more than 11,500 dangerous computer attacks were registered in the district. This year alone, their growth exceeded 15% ... Information resources of authorities and local government agencies, defense industry enterprises, energy and nuclear energy enterprises, and educational and scientific institutions are among the objects of offense," Patrushev said.