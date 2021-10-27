UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Energy Facilities In Central Russia Faced Cyberattacks - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Nuclear Energy Facilities in Central Russia Faced Cyberattacks - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Nuclear energy facilities in Central Russia became targets of cyberattacks, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting on security in the Central Federal District, the official pointed to an increase in information security threats, including those related to activities of foreign intelligence and cybercriminals aimed at detecting vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to protected resources.

"So, over the past three years, more than 11,500 dangerous computer attacks were registered in the district. This year alone, their growth exceeded 15% ... Information resources of authorities and local government agencies, defense industry enterprises, energy and nuclear energy enterprises, and educational and scientific institutions are among the objects of offense," Patrushev said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Cyber Crime Government Industry

Recent Stories

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall ..

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall: Mian Zahid Hussain

few seconds
 Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Editio ..

Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Edition is coming to Pakistan #there ..

3 minutes ago
 UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

8 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

10 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue ..

TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue in Lahore

15 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh to 124 in first inning

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.