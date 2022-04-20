Nuclear Energy Phase-Out in Belgium Raises Fears Over Energy Security, Emissions - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Belgium's plans to phase out most of its nuclear power generation by 2025 cause alarm over the country's energy self-sufficiency and a possible hike in greenhouse gas emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Belgium plans to phase out most nuclear electricity generation by 2025, raising concerns over its electricity security and greenhouse gas emissions. Nuclear has often accounted for almost half of annual electricity generation, and the phase-out is likely to lead to greater use of gas-fired generation and increased emissions," the agency said in a press release.

The IEA added that Belgium was still predominantly reliant on fossil fuels, with oil accounting for almost half (46%) of the country's energy demand in 2020, while natural gas and coal combined make up 30%.

Despite Belgium's remarkable efforts to ensure green energy transition, in particular, through deployment of offshore wind farms, just 13% of energy produced domestically comes from renewable sources.

At the end of 2021, Belgium's ruling coalition decided to shut down all active nuclear reactors in the country in 2025. However, the situation in Ukraine, coupled with a sharp increase in energy prices, forced the government to reconsider its decision and keep Belgium's two most modern reactors operational until 2035.