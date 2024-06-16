Nuclear Fears In Focus At Ukraine Peace Summit
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Burgenstock, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.
More than two years after Russia invaded, leaders and top officials from more than 90 states were spending the weekend at a Swiss mountainside resort for a landmark two-day summit dedicated to resolving the largest European conflict since World War II.
After world leaders stood together to offer their support on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced hope of garnering international agreement around a proposal to end the war that he could eventually present to Moscow.
"We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a lasting way," Zelensky told assembled leaders at the luxury Burgenstock retreat overlooking Lake Lucerne.
The summit, snubbed by Russia and China, comes as Ukraine is struggling on the battlefield, where it is outmanned and outgunned.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded Kyiv's effective surrender as a basis for peace talks.
Putin's call for Ukraine to withdraw from the south and east of the country were widely dismissed at the summit.
But the Kremlin insisted Sunday that Ukraine should "reflect" on Putin's demands, citing the military situation on the ground.
"The current dynamic of the situation at the front shows us clearly that it's continuing to worsen for the Ukrainians. It's probable that a politician who puts the interests of his country above his own and those of his masters would reflect on such a proposal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russia on Sunday claimed its troops had captured Zagrine village in southern Ukraine, continuing its progress on the front line.
