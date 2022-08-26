UrduPoint.com

'Nuclear Five' Could Become Base For New Disarmament Platform - Russian Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

'Nuclear Five' Could Become Base for New Disarmament Platform - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Interactions between the Five Nuclear-Weapons States, namely Russia, the United States, China, France, and the United Kingdom, on nuclear disarmament could become a prototype for a multilateral arms control negotiations process, Andrei Belousov, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said Thursday.

"To date, this is the only format within which the nuclear-weapon states discuss a set of issues directly related to the NPT. Various aspects of nuclear disarmament and strategic risks are touched upon to varying degrees. There has been a fairly frank discussion on nuclear doctrines until recently," Belousov told journalists, adding that "this format could become a prototype for a multilateral arms control and disarmament negotiations process in certain favorable circumstances."

It is important to intensify interactions between the Five Nuclear-Weapons States, he stressed, even though their official positions greatly differ from those shared by "anti-nuclear activists.

"

"The former note the importance of possession of nuclear weapons in protecting their national interests and ensuring national security, while proponents of early nuclear disarmament advocate for the comprehensive destruction of nuclear weapons, regarding them as a global threat," Belousov explained.

Nevertheless, he noted that everyone agrees that "the common goal of the NPT parties is to achieve a nuclear-free world."

The NPT is a treaty intended to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology and to promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It was opened to signature in 1968 and came into effect in 1970. To date, 191 countries have joined the treaty. In 1995, the treaty was extended indefinitely, with the parties gathering every five years to review its operation ever since.

The Tenth Review Conference (RevCon) of the Parties to the NPT is taking place in New York on August 1-26.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia China Nuclear France New York United Kingdom United States August From

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

48 minutes ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

48 minutes ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

48 minutes ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

48 minutes ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

51 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.