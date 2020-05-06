Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Power Plant Under Construction in Belarus

Nuclear fuel for the first reactor of a new power plant in northwestern Belarus has been delivered to the construction site, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Nuclear fuel for the first reactor of a new power plant in northwestern Belarus has been delivered to the construction site, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

"A train carrying nuclear power for the first unit has arrived at the construction site of the Belarusian nuclear power plant," the statement read.

The eastern European nation's troops affiliated with the Interior Ministry have taken over guarding duties for the nuclear facility, the ministry added.

The nuclear power plant in Astravets is expected to be commissioned this year. The first 1.2 gigawatt reactor is due to go online in July and generate power in fall. The second reactor is scheduled for launch in 2021.