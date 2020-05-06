UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuclear Fuel Delivered To Power Plant Under Construction In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Nuclear Fuel Delivered to Power Plant Under Construction in Belarus

Nuclear fuel for the first reactor of a new power plant in northwestern Belarus has been delivered to the construction site, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Nuclear fuel for the first reactor of a new power plant in northwestern Belarus has been delivered to the construction site, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

"A train carrying nuclear power for the first unit has arrived at the construction site of the Belarusian nuclear power plant," the statement read.

The eastern European nation's troops affiliated with the Interior Ministry have taken over guarding duties for the nuclear facility, the ministry added.

The nuclear power plant in Astravets is expected to be commissioned this year. The first 1.2 gigawatt reactor is due to go online in July and generate power in fall. The second reactor is scheduled for launch in 2021.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Nuclear Belarus SITE July

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

16 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

21 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

17 minutes ago

Alice Wells excited to see Pakistan, Uzbekistan's ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.