UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls On Moscow To Return To New START

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Moscow to Return to New START

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) urged Russia on Tuesday to return to full compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the country's participation in the treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) urged Russia on Tuesday to return to full compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the country's participation in the treaty.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia was suspending its participation in the Russia-US New START, which entered into force on February 5, 2011, and was designed to limit the number of strategic offensive arms possessed by Moscow and Washington.

"Suspending implementation of New START represents a dangerous and reckless decision from President Putin - Russia must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and continue to adhere to warhead limits," ICAN said on Twitter.

ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace prize for its efforts.

Related Topics

Australia Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Civil Society Nuclear Melbourne Vladimir Putin February 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

1 minute ago
 High-level meeting reviews security situation for ..

High-level meeting reviews security situation for upcoming polls

1 minute ago
 NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President ..

NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President Joe Biden

2 minutes ago
 Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference hel ..

Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference held

2 minutes ago
 UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Vi ..

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Visit to Australia - Chief

16 minutes ago
 Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Co ..

Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Coast, Killing 1 Person - Author ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.