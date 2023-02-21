Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Moscow to Return to New START

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) urged Russia on Tuesday to return to full compliance with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the country's participation in the treaty.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia was suspending its participation in the Russia-US New START, which entered into force on February 5, 2011, and was designed to limit the number of strategic offensive arms possessed by Moscow and Washington.

"Suspending implementation of New START represents a dangerous and reckless decision from President Putin - Russia must immediately return to full compliance with the agreement and continue to adhere to warhead limits," ICAN said on Twitter.

ICAN, a coalition of civil society organizations in over 100 countries, was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2007. The coalition promotes adherence to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, it received the Nobel Peace prize for its efforts.