Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference Postponed Due to COVID-19 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference due to open on January 4 has been postponed until a later date due to COVID-19 concerns, CNN reporter Jennifer Hansler said via Twitter, citing a source familiar with the matter.

"The NPT Review Conference, which was scheduled to start next week, has been postponed (again) due to Covid, per a source familiar," Hansler said on Tuesday.

The UN earlier recommended either postponing or holding the NPT Review Conference virtually because of safety concerns, according to a letter sent on Monday by Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, chef de cabinet to the UN Secretary-General.