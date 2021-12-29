Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty Review Conference Likely to Be Delayed - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference scheduled to start next week will likely be postponed amid safety concerns related to the increase in coronavirus cases, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The decision to postpone the NPT review conference is expected to be taken," the source told Sputnik on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, the United Nations issued a letter recommending the NPT Review Conference be delayed due to safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.