Open Menu

Nuclear Power Has Role To Play, Atomic Energy Head Tells AFP At COP28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Nuclear power has role to play, atomic energy head tells AFP at COP28

It would be a mistake to reject nuclear power because of problems at a handful of projects, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in an interview with AFP

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) It would be a mistake to reject nuclear power because of problems at a handful of projects, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said in an interview with AFP.

Grossi was speaking at the COP28 conference in Dubai, where on Saturday a group of large countries are expected to call for nuclear power capacity to be tripled by 2050 as part of the fight against global warming.

Supporters of atomic power say it is an essential source of reliable emissions-free energy.

But detractors point to the risks and high costs of massive nuclear projects at a time when the price of renewable energies continues to fall.

"There is work to do," Grossi admitted, citing the financing needs of countries that wish to extend their nuclear fleets, such as Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa.

Grossi said countries tempted to take the nuclear leap, including Morocco, Senegal, Kenya and the Philippines, face similar challenges.

"There are statutes in some international lending organisations that exclude financing for nuclear," the Argentinian director general said.

"I think that is completely obsolete. It does not correspond to any scientific or technological criteria."

The World Bank, for instance, has not financed a nuclear project since 1959.

"I think, and I hope there will be an evolution" in their thinking, Grossi said.

Related Topics

World Bank Nuclear Dubai Price Argentina Brazil South Africa Senegal Philippines Kenya Morocco

Recent Stories

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

PML-N issues show cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid pow ..

Pakistan needs energy to boost GDP growth amid power production's crosscutting i ..

10 minutes ago
 ‘CJP can’t be pressurized,’ the top judge se ..

42 minutes ago
 Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

3 minutes ago
 Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental ..

Comoros, Blue Carbon join forces for environmental initiatives

3 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data govern ..

Planning Ministry steps up efforts for data governance framework to tackle clima ..

3 minutes ago
PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

1 hour ago
 Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate talks

3 minutes ago
 Jan Achakzai extends congratulations to Sheikh Muh ..

Jan Achakzai extends congratulations to Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayad Al-Nahyan on U ..

3 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans appoints Drikus Saaiman as fielding ..

Multan Sultans appoints Drikus Saaiman as fielding and S&C coach

1 minute ago
 vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

2 hours ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World