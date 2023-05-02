Nuclear Project Gets Recognition for Diversity, Inclusion for First Time in UK - London

UrduPoint.com

The United Kingdom's National Centre for Diversity has officially commended a nuclear project for the creation of environment of diversity and inclusion for its employees for the first time in history, the UK government said on Tuesday

The commendation went to the Programme and Project Partners, five companies operating at the Sellafield nuclear decommissioning site in North West England.

"The National Centre for Diversity has recognised the Programme and Project Partners at Sellafield as bringing together the best of each partner organisation to promote equality, diversity and inclusion across its team," the government said in a statement.

The National Centre for Diversity has been in close contact with the company for one year to advise it on the process of improving inclusion and diversity.

"Since starting this journey, they have engaged team members working across the programme, listened and acted on feedback, introduced training, behavioural coaching and adapted ways of working," the statement said.

The project employs around 1,500 people from the partner companies in Sellafield � Sellafield Ltd, KBR, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Jacobs and Altrad Babcock. The partnership program was launched in 2019 and is designed to last through 2039. Next year, the project plans to increase its staff to 1,900 people.

