Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :It was an anomaly detected in the storm of a nuclear reactor so puzzling that physicists hoped it would shine a light on dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries.

However new research has definitively ruled out that this strange measurement signalled the existence of a "sterile neutrino", a hypothetical particle that has long eluded scientists.

Neutrinos are sometimes called "ghost particles" because they barely interact with other matter -- around 100 trillion are estimated to pass through our bodies every second.

Since neutrinos were first theorised in 1930, scientists have been trying to nail down the properties of these shape-shifters, which are one of the most common particles in the universe.

They appear "when the nature of the nucleus of an atom has been changed", physicist David Lhuillier of France's Atomic Energy Commission told AFP.

That could happen when they come together in the furious fusion in the heart of stars like our Sun, or are broken apart in nuclear reactors, he said.

There are three confirmed flavours of neutrino: electron, muon and tau.

However physicists suspect there could be a fourth neutrino, dubbed "sterile" because it does not interact with ordinary matter at all.

In theory, it would only answer to gravity and not the fundamental force of weak interactions, which still hold sway over the other neutrinos.

The sterile neutrino has a place ready for it in theoretical physics, "but there has not yet been a clear demonstration that is exists," he added.