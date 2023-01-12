UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Reactor Experiment Rules Out One Dark Matter Hope

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

It was an anomaly detected in the storm of a nuclear reactor so puzzling that physicists hoped it would shine a light on dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :It was an anomaly detected in the storm of a nuclear reactor so puzzling that physicists hoped it would shine a light on dark matter, one of the universe's greatest mysteries.

However new research has definitively ruled out that this strange measurement signalled the existence of a "sterile neutrino", a hypothetical particle that has long eluded scientists.

Neutrinos are sometimes called "ghost particles" because they barely interact with other matter -- around 100 trillion are estimated to pass through our bodies every second.

Since neutrinos were first theorised in 1930, scientists have been trying to nail down the properties of these shape-shifters, which are one of the most common particles in the universe.

They appear "when the nature of the nucleus of an atom has been changed", physicist David Lhuillier of France's Atomic Energy Commission told AFP.

That could happen when they come together in the furious fusion in the heart of stars like our Sun, or are broken apart in nuclear reactors, he said.

There are three confirmed flavours of neutrino: electron, muon and tau.

However physicists suspect there could be a fourth neutrino, dubbed "sterile" because it does not interact with ordinary matter at all.

In theory, it would only answer to gravity and not the fundamental force of weak interactions, which still hold sway over the other neutrinos.

The sterile neutrino has a place ready for it in theoretical physics, "but there has not yet been a clear demonstration that is exists," he added.

Related Topics

Storm Nuclear France David All

Recent Stories

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handli ..

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe R ..

25 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrator ..

27 seconds ago
 Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at ..

Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at His Home, Personal Library

30 seconds ago
 PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

29 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.