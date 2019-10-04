MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) A nuclear reactor of Russia's flagship icebreaker Arktika, built under Project 22220, has been physically launched, a representative of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Friday.

"Nuclear reactors within the icebreaker's power unit have been physically launched," the representative said.

The physical launch means a nuclear reaction inside the unit has begun to bring the reactor to the lowest possible power level that allows controlling the reaction.

After the required tests, the reactors will be brought to a higher power level, after which the tests of the icebreaker will begin, according to the official.

Arktika is powered by RITM-200 pressurized water reactors and will be one of the most powerful icebreakers of its kind in the world. Mustafa Kashka, the director general of Russian company Atomflot, which ordered the construction of the vessel, has said that the icebreaker will be put into commission in May 2020.

Two more Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers designed for mass production ” Sibir and Ural ”are set to be put into commission in November 2020 and November 2021.