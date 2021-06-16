Nuclear reactor problem a new headache for designer and China

The emergence of problems in a new-generation nuclear reactor in China threatens to undermine efforts by its French designer to sell it elsewhere, and could hurt Beijing's nuclear industry, analysts said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The emergence of problems in a new-generation nuclear reactor in China threatens to undermine efforts by its French designer to sell it elsewhere, and could hurt Beijing's nuclear industry, analysts said.

French energy giant EDF and the Chinese government have sought to ease concerns about a gas build-up at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in southern Guangdong province after a CNN report of a potential leak at the site.

Chinese nuclear safety and environmental authorities said Wednesday there has been an increase in radioactivity in one of the two power units due to five damaged fuel rods, but that it was a "common phenomenon" that doesn't warrant concern.

But it is the latest snag to hit EDF's much-vaunted EPR reactor.

The Taishan power station became in 2018 the first site worldwide to use the pressurised water design, which has been subject to years of delays in similar projects in Britain, France and Finland.

A second EPR reactor was launched at Taishan a year later. The facility is partly owned by EDF along with state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group, the majority stakeholder and operator of the plant.

EDF said this week it was first informed about the problem with the fuel rods in October, but only learned about the gas build-up on Saturday, according to EDF.

The problem and the silence of Chinese authorities triggered criticism of EDF, whose EPR reactor is supposed to be safer, last longer and produce more electricity than previous versions.