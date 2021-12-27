(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Reactors for Russia's nuclear icebreaker Yakutia, one of the five ships in the national Project 22220, will be shipped next summer, to be followed at the end of 2023 with the shipment of the reactors for its sistership Chukotka, the director general of the Russian power engineering company Atomenergomash, Andrey Nikipelov, told Sputnik.

"With regard to the transport reactors RITM-200, we continue to work on installations for two universal nuclear icebreakers - Yakutia and Chukotka. In the summer of 2022, we plan to ship two reactors for Yakutia and by the end of 2023 two more for Chukotka," Nikipelov said.

The RITM-200 is an integrated, pressurized water reactor developed by Russian nuclear engineering company OKBM Afrikantov and includes two nuclear rectors with thermal capacity of 175 MW each.

Nuclear icebreakers for Russia's Project 22220 series are currently the biggest and most powerful in the world. The ships ensure Russia's leading position in the Arctic. Earlier this month, the Arktika icebreaker from the series embarked on its first Northern Sea Route voyage that will last 20 days.

The Yakutia, Chukotka and Ural icdebreakers are all currently under construction at the Baltic Shipyard located in St. Petersburg.