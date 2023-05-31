UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Safety At Zaporizhzhia NPP 'Extremely Fragile' As Military Escalation Looms - IAEA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Nuclear Safety at Zaporizhzhia NPP 'Extremely Fragile' as Military Escalation Looms - IAEA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The security situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) remains very fragile amid a looming escalation in the hostilities in the region, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

"The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous. Military activities which may well increase very considerably in the near future," Grossi said during a UN Security Council. "We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet happened. As I said at the IAEA board of Governors in March - we are rolling a dice and if this continues then once day our luck will run out."

