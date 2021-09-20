UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Subs Deal A Risk To NATO: UK Former Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:25 PM

Nuclear subs deal a risk to NATO: UK former ambassador

London, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday.

Peter Ricketts said Canberra's decision to abandon a contract with Paris for diesel-powered subs in favour of nuclear-powered ones from Washington drove a wedge between the allies and weakened the transatlantic alliance.

"I think this move certainly undermines French confidence in NATO and NATO allies, and therefore reinforces their feeling that they should be driving for European strategic autonomy," he told AFP.

"I think that can only be damaging to NATO, because NATO depends on trust. The repair work needs to begin urgently."EU foreign ministers are due to discuss the new defence pact signed between the United States, Australia and Britain, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday.

The deal -- dubbed AUSUK -- was announced last week, prompting France to claim it had been "stabbed in the back" by Australia and triggering an angry war of words.

