Nuclear Talks In Vienna Will Continue At 'Appropriate' Pace - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Nuclear Talks in Vienna Will Continue at 'Appropriate' Pace - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The US efforts in the Vienna talks seeking to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal will progress at an appropriate pace, US Department of State deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"[US Special Envoy for Iran Robert] Malley is in Vienna, he'll be returning to Washington pretty soon. Talks are ongoing and they will continue at a pace that's honestly appropriate to address the significance of the issues that are currently on the table," Porter said.

She added that Malley will return to Washington for consultations at the end of the week.

Earlier in the week, Iran's lead negotiator Abbas Araqchi said that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting the sessions of the commission on the JCPOA as well as informal meetings in different formats. In late May, the fifth round of the talks started.

Iran has scaled back its commitments under the JCPOA to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. Since then, the US has elected a new president, and the talks on restoring the JCPOA began.

