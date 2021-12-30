UrduPoint.com

Nuclear Talks See 'satisfactory' Progress, Says Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 08:13 PM

Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Iran

Ongoing talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran have seen "relatively satisfactory progress", Iran's negotiator Ali Bagheri said Thursday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Ongoing talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran have seen "relatively satisfactory progress", Iran's negotiator Ali Bagheri said Thursday.

"Some written changes on the lifting of sanctions were established between the two parties and relatively satisfactory progress has been made over the first days of the eighth round of negotiations," Bagheri said in a video published by Tasnim news agency.

His remarks come two days after negotiators from Britain, France and Germany described the talks as "urgent", warned that "we are nearing the point where Iran's escalation of its nuclear programme will have completely hollowed out" the deal.

Negotiations to restore the 2015 agreement began earlier this year but stopped in June as Iran elected a new ultraconservative government. They resumed in late November with the latest round getting underway on Monday.

The 2015 deal offered Iran much-needed relief from sanctions that have weighed heavily on its economy.

But the unilateral withdrawal by then-US president Donald Trump derailed the deal and prompted Tehran to walk back on its commitments under it.

Iran had announced in April that it had begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity, well beyond the 3.67 percent threshold set by the pact. Uranium enriched to 90 percent purity is considered weapons grade.

But on Saturday, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran director Mohammad Eslami said Tehran had no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent, even if the Vienna talks fail.

"The discussions focused mainly on the lifting of sanctions," Bagheri said Thursday.

"We hope that after a few days of pause, more serious work will continue on the question of lifting sanctions," he continued.

Talks are due to pause briefly before resuming on January 3.

US State Department spokesman Ned price said Tuesday "there may have been some modest progress" in the negotiations.

Unlike other parties to the deal, Washington has only been engaged in the talks indirectly.

Shortly before Bagheri's remarks, Iran had announced that it carried out a new space launch, a move likely to irk Western powers amid the ongoing talks.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Progress Price January April May June November 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia t ..

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid f ..

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

2 minutes ago
 Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in ..

Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral ..

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 France warns Britons no more transit to return to ..

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

5 minutes ago
 Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh ta ..

Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh taxes: Tarin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.