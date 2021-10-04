UrduPoint.com

Nuclear-Test-Ban Body Chief Expects Number Of Countries To Ratify Deal Within Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd expects a number of countries to ratify the nuclear-test-ban treaty within a year, as some of them have already launched necessary parliamentary procedures.

Floyd, who took office in August, told Sputnik that the treaty entering into force remains "a very important goal," while eight countries are yet to ratify it.

"I'm working to engage with all of them ... I'm very encouraged by the number of states that are moving through their ratification processes and will ratify.

I'm hoping there will be quite a number that will ratify in the next 12 months," Floyd said.

The CTBTO chief did not clarify which countries exactly he was talking about but noted that "there definitely are signs that it's highly possible for a number of countries to ratify this year."

"I'm aware of a couple of countries already engaging in their parliamentary processes for legislation to allow ratification to take place," Floyd continued.

