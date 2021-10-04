UrduPoint.com

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Body Open For Contacts With N. Korea On Deal Signing, Ratification

Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd told Sputnik that he remains open for any contacts with North Korea regarding its possible signing and ratification of the deal

North Korea's nuclear tests cause international concerns, which are expressed at various platforms, including the UN Security Council. The CTBTO monitoring systems register every single test carried out by Pyongyang, with CTBTO sharing information with all the nuclear-test-ban treaty signatories, Floyd said.

"I would love that the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) would sign and ratify the treaty.

And I would remain very, very open to engaging with the DPRK around such a matter at any time that that would be possible and agreed by them. I think it would be a great gesture � consistent with some of the statements made by Kim Jong Un � for the DPRK to sign and ratify the treaty, and a great step in building confidence as we would seek to find a solution to the nuclear issues in DPRK," Floyd added.

The CTBTO chief said he had no direct contacts with North Korea since taking office in August and emphasized that his "door is open."

